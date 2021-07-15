Landing page | UI training

Landing page made for training UI with the daily UI challenge (2021).

TFL's website is not very friendly and clean, so I tried to reimagine how we could use visual elements and reposition the components to turn it into a space clear to understand and find what people were searching for.

The live status would make use of color coding to help people quickly recognize what's going on with the tube line they need to take. Also, using assets like the double decker bus adds to the look and feel of the page.