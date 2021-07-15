Svitlana Pryskoka

Hot Cocoa Owl

Hot Cocoa Owl design branding coffee cup grapic design birds owl illustration
Had a lot of fun creating character owls for a small coffee joint in Kyiv, Ukraine. This one stands for those choc cravings, maybe with a dash of nutmeg or cinnamon.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
