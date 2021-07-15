Malith Weeramuni

ELK | EMERGENCY PONCHOS | FIRE

ELK | EMERGENCY PONCHOS | FIRE
ELK is a global knowing brand for Mylar Emergency Ponchos.
All of the typography on the box packaging was set in Audiowide, which includes this incredible condensed display style (which is also variable!).

The box packages are going to production this week, and I can't wait to see how the public responds to the new product. 🙂

