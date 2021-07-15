Ashley Udell Parker

Home Brew American Lager

Ashley Udell Parker
Ashley Udell Parker
  • Save
Home Brew American Lager southern brewery package design vector illustration crawdad craft beer beer can beer packaging design graphic design
Home Brew American Lager southern brewery package design vector illustration crawdad craft beer beer can beer packaging design graphic design
Download color palette
  1. homebrew-can.mp4
  2. homebrew-can-design.png
  3. homebrew-can-design-crawdad-01.png

What goes well with a low country boil? An ice cold beer.

Custom beer can design for a Louisiana Loan Officer. The design was inspired by a classic picnic table pattern + the cliche plastic bib you might wear eating sea food.

All together we wanted the can to look like someone wearing their bib, getting ready to devour some crawdads.

Ashley Udell Parker
Ashley Udell Parker
Branding and Art Direction

More by Ashley Udell Parker

View profile
    • Like