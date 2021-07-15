Trending designs to inspire you
We come into contact with brochures regularly. We find them in hotel lobbies, bus or train stations, gyms, libraries, tourist information centers, and we also receive them in the mail. And while brochures can also be interactive online documents, this is a print brochure.
I designed a roll-fold brochure of eight panels using Adobe InDesign. Text, photographs, maps are not mine, I just combined them all together in an attractive and user-friendly format.
It features information about walking routes available from Lewis, which is in the South of England. It's the typical brochure one might find in any tourist information office.
Используя программу Adobe InDesign сделал брошюру, которая состоит из восьми панелей. Текст, фотографии, схемы маршрутов не мои, я просто расположил их на брошюре.
В брошюре содержится информация о пешеходных маршрутах по окрестностям города Льюис, который находится на юге Англии. Это типичная брошюра, которую можно найти в любом туристическом информационном бюро.