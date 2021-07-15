Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Doug Rodas

Sightseek | Logo

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Hire Me
  • Save
Sightseek | Logo flat minimal modern app icon travel s logo travel app app logo logo
Sightseek | Logo flat minimal modern app icon travel s logo travel app app logo logo
Sightseek | Logo flat minimal modern app icon travel s logo travel app app logo logo
Download color palette
  1. 03.png
  2. 06.png
  3. 01.png

Final logo design for Sightseek, a travel app in which you can explore the world and discover new experiences based on recommendations.

I wanted to create a connection between the app icon and the wordmark so I used the center element of the icon to modify the typography. Small details that matter.

Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
Hire Me

More by Doug Rodas

View profile
    • Like