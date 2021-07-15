Sightseek | Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Final logo design for Sightseek, a travel app in which you can explore the world and discover new experiences based on recommendations.
I wanted to create a connection between the app icon and the wordmark so I used the center element of the icon to modify the typography. Small details that matter.
—
Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook