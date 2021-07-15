Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muzamil Afridi

Book Reading App

Muzamil Afridi
Muzamil Afridi
  • Save
Book Reading App uidesigns mobile app design ui design design uiux uiuxdesign ui de graphic design ui android app design androidappdesign bookapp bookappdesign uxdesign uidesign mobiledesign
Download color palette

Hi, Guys this is a book reading app design. where you can find books in different categories and also you can save any book for later reading. Once you start reading the book progress will be show in your library. I hope you guys like the design. Share your opinions below

I am available for freelance work

My mail
mfkhan816@gmail.com

Thank you for your Attention.

Muzamil Afridi
Muzamil Afridi

More by Muzamil Afridi

View profile
    • Like