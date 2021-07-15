Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Doug Rodas

Sightseek | Icon Metaphor

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Hire Me
  • Save
Sightseek | Icon Metaphor merge minimal modern flat s logo letter s symbol app travel map pointer map marker travel app app icon icon
Sightseek | Icon Metaphor merge minimal modern flat s logo letter s symbol app travel map pointer map marker travel app app icon icon
Download color palette
  1. 04.png
  2. 07.png

Sightseek is a travel app in which you can explore the world and discover new experiences.

This is the approved icon design I did for the brand mixing key concepts/elements that could tell more about its philosophy.

Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
Hire Me

More by Doug Rodas

View profile
    • Like