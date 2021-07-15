Sergei Koch

Promotion page of ForteBank mobile application

Promotion page of ForteBank mobile application banking bank design branding vector illustration promo ux ui
Hi all, I'm showing you the elements of the ForteBank project ⚡

The company launched a mobile app last year and came to the agency where I worked and we implemented promo pages for them. We had to tell them about the updated features of the app. We communicated through illustrations and typography.

Thank you for your attention!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
