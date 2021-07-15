Promotion page of ForteBank mobile application

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi all, I'm showing you the elements of the ForteBank project ⚡
The company launched a mobile app last year and came to the agency where I worked and we implemented promo pages for them. We had to tell them about the updated features of the app. We communicated through illustrations and typography.
Thank you for your attention!
My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sergei_koch_1997/?hl=ru