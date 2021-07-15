Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leafbird

Leafbird logo graphic design
Leafbird is a combination of bird and wing. Birds are messengers while the leaf-shaped wings are a representation of nature. So Leafbird has a messenger manga from nature.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
