Hey Everyone!

here is our Click Logo design concept.

Design Tools:

Illustrator and Figma.

Available for new projects!

Contact me at: be-creative@glowlogix.com

I hope you like this! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do follow me if you don't want to miss upcoming work. :D

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

On Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123536377/Click-Logo-Concept

------------------------------------------------------

Available on shutterstock:

https://www.shutterstock.com/image-vector/geometric-click-logo-blue-green-yellow-2007285977