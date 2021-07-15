Tani B.

Groupe ProActis - Animation

Tani B.
Tani B.
  • Save
Groupe ProActis - Animation motion graphics animation branding logo design
Download color palette

Hi guys!
Here is a little something.

I recently worked on the Groupeproactis site redesign.
This is there logo animation.
-
If you want to show some love, press L.
You can write a comment with your opinion too

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Tani B.
Tani B.

More by Tani B.

View profile
    • Like