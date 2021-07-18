Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sidebar Navigation - Exploration dark mode light mode minimal menu navigation bar web app dashboard design webdesign dashboard expanded collpased navigation sidebar design icon ui exploration
Hi Everyone!

This is an exploration of Sidebar navigation in a light and dark theme with a simple icons design.

What do you think? Feel free about your feedback! 🥛

