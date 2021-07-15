Careers page concept developed for MODEC do Brasil in 2020.

MODEC's career page at the time looked like a 90's website and did not feature its most valuable asset: its employees. The footage used at the time were vessels and equipments, and it did not attract people to apply as it looked more like a B2B page.

To help the company value and attract professionals in Brazil, we made use of an authorial image bank featuring the diversity of employees we had, also focusing on showing gender equality, one of the company's goals for the following years.

As Brazil has a rate of 90% of mobile usage for accessing the internet, we chose to make a mobile-first approach and guarantee a smooth navigation for candidates using cellphones.

Tokyo's headquarters were so impressed that they have asked us to implement our ideas in the redesign process they were developing. The actual website can be seen live at modec.com/career .