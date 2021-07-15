User Profile, for Company Member

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 6/365 design challenge. Decide on minimal color pallete and more formal looking dashboard. Using easier language for the change profile picture considering not all of the employee is people who familiar with online profile.
If you feel like leaving a constructive criticism, that are very much appreciated!
Prompt:
Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, DailyUI #006
Typeface: Merriweather & Quattrocento