User Profile, for Company Member

Day 6/365 design challenge. Decide on minimal color pallete and more formal looking dashboard. Using easier language for the change profile picture considering not all of the employee is people who familiar with online profile.

If you feel like leaving a constructive criticism, that are very much appreciated!

Prompt:
Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, DailyUI #006

Typeface: Merriweather & Quattrocento

