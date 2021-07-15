Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plex design branding app illustration colorful gaming animation ui ux uxui mobile game
Hey! Check out our latest mobile game. PLEX is a Tile-based abstract strategy game in which you’ll try to overcome your rival by surrounding their Keystone with your 12 ones or by eating all of theirs. Expand your mind patterns. Contact us hola@flambee.com.ar / We are available for new projects! If you like the design and feedback is always welcomed.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Product design for startups and leading brands.
