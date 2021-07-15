a few months ago someone introduced me to Valorant, it was my first experience with shooting games. I liked the game so much and got addicted to it. At first I was suffering, I could not play well 😂, the game was so difficult and complicated. So I thought of the idea of making an application to help beginners in the game and similar games (Apex, Paladins, etc.. ). The application has an explanation of the gameplay, the agents and their abilities. And videos for professional players showing how to play and some skills that help you develop your abilities quickly and easily.

