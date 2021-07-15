Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paola Papini

The Repertory Project 05 of 50 – Fluency Academy

Paola Papini
Paola Papini
  • Save
The Repertory Project 05 of 50 – Fluency Academy flourishing eudaimonia language greek collage poster
Download color palette

The Repertory Project was created by designer Ruan Braz in the Grid creative community. It consists of 50 analyzes of Behance's presentations, seeking to refine the observation of details in good graphic designs and expand our visual repertoire. At the end of each analysis, we must reproduce one of the compositions, creating a new piece of the same style.

Reference project (05 of 50): https://www.behance.net/gallery/123160101/Fluency-Academy

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Paola Papini
Paola Papini

More by Paola Papini

View profile
    • Like