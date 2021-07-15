Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maedeh Qanbarpour

PetLoc Sign

Maedeh Qanbarpour
Maedeh Qanbarpour
PetLoc Sign graphic design branding app logo design
PetLoc is a mobile application that can connect with your pet by a collar and you can find your pet location with app.
This sign designed by merging two object: 1. Pet paw print + 2. Location symbol.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Maedeh Qanbarpour
Maedeh Qanbarpour
