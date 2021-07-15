Package Design for Card Game "IMMUNE"

I was in charge of the art direction (logo, packaging, cards, pictograms) for the psychological warfare card game “IMMUNE”. IMMUNE is a collaboration between father and daughter, invented and developed by Taku Kambayashi, a physician and immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania in the US, and illustrated by Kokoro Kambayashi, who studied art and medicine at the University of Pittsburgh in the US. The game is about using one’s immunity to cure infectious diseases, going out while avoiding pathogens, and using the 10 types of heroes (immune cells) to protect oneself from the 9 types of enemies (pathogens), curing many pathogens and improving one’s quality of life as quickly as possible. It’s a very well thought out and interesting game. Please pick it up and try it out.

Amazon : https://amzn.to/3istSn0