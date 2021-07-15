Jewelers Mutual Acrylic Geometric Image Containers

As part of the Jewelers Mutual rebrand, I wanted to bring as much of the digital experience and imagery into the interior design as possible. The website has a geometric look and places images within different shapes. So I decided to create these 3d acrylic image containers in hallways throughout the building. The acrylic images have spacers behind them to push them off the wall and add depth. The background dots and shapes were printed in vinyl to allow the wall texture to come through. In total there were 6 of these image containers utilized at the Neenah location.

