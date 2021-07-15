Mayra Aixa Villar

#toonmeluca

#toonmeluca procreate illustration visualdesign
Luca is by far my favorite Pixar movie. So I joined the #toonmeluca #toonmechallenge with this piece.

I really enjoyed working on this illustration because 2 years ago I couldn’t even imagine myself drawing like this! So every time you are afraid or hesitant of learning something new or taking up a new challenge say to that negative voice on your head: “Silenzio, Bruno!” And just go for it! 😊

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
