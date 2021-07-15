Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Luca is by far my favorite Pixar movie. So I joined the #toonmeluca #toonmechallenge with this piece.
I really enjoyed working on this illustration because 2 years ago I couldn’t even imagine myself drawing like this! So every time you are afraid or hesitant of learning something new or taking up a new challenge say to that negative voice on your head: “Silenzio, Bruno!” And just go for it! 😊