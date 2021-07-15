Kushal karmaker

Landing Page hero section

Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker
  • Save
Landing Page hero section app web we typography ux branding design ui card
Download color palette

Hi this is my Landing page design component.
So do you think is that cool...?
Design-Figma.
Image Short-unsplash.
Text-Dummy text generator
Have any question about project ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
Thank you have a good day.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker

More by Kushal karmaker

View profile
    • Like