DailyUI:003- Landing page

Daily UI challenge:003, it's a simple landing page I created for this challenge based on travel.
I'm a complete novice to UI design. If you like to share any tips please post it in the feedback. If you like this design press 'L' on the keyboard.
Thank you!👍✌

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
