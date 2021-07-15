Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sanjay Kumar

Daily UI - 027 - Dropdown

Sanjay Kumar
Sanjay Kumar
Daily UI - 027 - Dropdown logo design vector illustration dailyuichallenge ui daily 100 challenge branding designer design art
I'm taking a series of design challenge where over the next 100 days, i'll design 100 different UI elements for mobile and web.
This is the 27th challenge ( Dropdown ) that i completed
Hope you like it, and please share your valuable feedback :)

Sanjay Kumar
Sanjay Kumar

