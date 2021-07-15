Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jake Dugard

Measure Twice Shirt

Measure Twice Shirt type illustration logo wood typography sale shirt
Makers Union Co. has reprinted this shirt after multiple requests to bring it back. Buy it for your dad who whittles, your crazy neighbor who chopped a couple of fingers off back in ‘88, or buy it for yourself. https://www.jakedugard.com/shop/p/measure-twice

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
