Vendetta

Vendetta logo graphic design
Vendetta is Italian for revenge. This logo takes the shape of an eye where there is a quote from a famous figure.
"If an eye were for an eye, the whole world would be blind." In addition, the red-black gradation represents blood. This logo was formed by combining the letters V T and A

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
