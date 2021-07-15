Trending designs to inspire you
Vendetta is Italian for revenge. This logo takes the shape of an eye where there is a quote from a famous figure.
"If an eye were for an eye, the whole world would be blind." In addition, the red-black gradation represents blood. This logo was formed by combining the letters V T and A