EthosCE Medical Educational Platform - Web Vision

Today we’ll show you some more artboards about our medical project. Let’s take a closer look at smooth animations and screens dedicated to courses and payments.

✏️ Course Page

This page was redesigned to make it easier to search and filter all of the courses given on the platform. Using an updated tags and filters system, you can find the best course for your purposes. In addition, we introduced a card system that can give you detailed information on the courses’ format, description and rating. This system will help users get engaged with the platform’s community, leave comments and give ratings. Among new features: we made the search easier by dividing courses into categories. Moreover, you can select to view the course list as cards or tables.

🤑 Payment Method

In this flow, we focused on the main goal: to provide maximum comfort for the user on their way through the whole thing, from adding a course to the Cart, to the act of payment. Among additional features: we reworked the Cart tab by bringing more visuals. We also added the possibility to save your bank card data and track the status of your purchase.

