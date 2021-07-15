Sharing the new product design work for Cryptoexchange platform. We designed the app that pulls a bunch of real life data that’s constantly getting updated. Design contains all components that can be easily integrated during development and streamlined them across the environment. We develop extended Component Library for dark and light modes. Also we help with scaling the massive trade platform environment that have been defined with the new design system.

