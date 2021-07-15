Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Artem Velychko
Precise

Cryptoexchange platform

Artem Velychko
Precise
Artem Velychko for Precise
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptoexchange platform hiring research inspiration dashboard design inteface ux product ui
Cryptoexchange platform hiring research inspiration dashboard design inteface ux product ui
Cryptoexchange platform hiring research inspiration dashboard design inteface ux product ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 3.jpg
  2. Mockup.jpg
  3. Frame 4.jpg

Sharing the new product design work for Cryptoexchange platform. We designed the app that pulls a bunch of real life data that’s constantly getting updated. Design contains all components that can be easily integrated during development and streamlined them across the environment. We develop extended Component Library for dark and light modes. Also we help with scaling the massive trade platform environment that have been defined with the new design system.
Share your feedback with us!

Nice design? We like it too! Feel free to precisebranding@gmail.com
and discover us on Linkedin, Instagram, Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Precise
Precise
We design products that elevate your business
Hire Us

More by Precise

View profile
    • Like