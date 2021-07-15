Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zach Oldham

Heart O' Texas Speedway Logo Concept Mark II

Zach Oldham
Zach Oldham
  • Save
Heart O' Texas Speedway Logo Concept Mark II smalltown speedway dirt shorttrack racing branding patch illustration badge texas logo
Download color palette

When I was going to school in Waco, I fell in love with the HeartoTexas Speedway. Each weekend, they feature local short track heroes from many disciplines and even snag a premier driver every now & then. It's quintessential short track racing at its best located right down the road. As an exercise, I've worked to develop a fun concept for what the brand could look like based on over 50 years of racing at that track.

Zach Oldham
Zach Oldham

More by Zach Oldham

View profile
    • Like