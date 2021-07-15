Heart O' Texas Speedway Logo Concept Mark II

Trending designs to inspire you
When I was going to school in Waco, I fell in love with the HeartoTexas Speedway. Each weekend, they feature local short track heroes from many disciplines and even snag a premier driver every now & then. It's quintessential short track racing at its best located right down the road. As an exercise, I've worked to develop a fun concept for what the brand could look like based on over 50 years of racing at that track.