Daily UI - 026 - Subscribe

I'm taking a series of design challenge where over the next 100 days, i'll design 100 different UI elements for mobile and web.
This is the 26th challenge ( Subscribe page ) that i completed
Hope you like it, and please share your valuable feedback :)