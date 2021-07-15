Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Corporate Business Flyer Design

This is Corporate Business Flyer
-----------------------------------------
FEATURES:
8.27” x 11.69” (A4 SIZE)
Fully Editable
Free Fonts Used
300 DPI CMYK
Print Ready File
Free Photo Used
---------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
WhatsApp: 01630422267
Email: shshahin637@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shahin637?up_rollout=true
