Never Settle | Branding | Mortgage Lending Service

Never Settle is an online lending marketplace. The business platform allows potential borrowers to connect with multiple loan operators to find optimal terms for loans.
Branding goals: Brand creation that reflects speed, cutting edge technology & trustable
Business Name: Never Settle
Niche: Finance
Sub-niche: Mortgage
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content