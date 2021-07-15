Mostafa Abasiry

Hawadeet - Arabic Font

Hawadeet - Arabic Font حروف تايبوجرافي فونت خطوط عربية illustration design islamic calligraphy تايبوجرافى arabic calligraphy خط عربي typography font arabic
Hawadeet (which is the Arabic slang word for Fairy Tales) is an Arabic display font that features a heavy letterform structure with smooth rounded terminals. This distinctive styling makes the font suitable for creative titles, publication design, typography projects and branding. Hawadeet works well for web, print and mobile applications. It supports both Mac and Windows.
Purchase and download https://payhip.com/b/iLDHX

