Packaging Design - Plant Milk (3/3)

Brief from the Creative Glow Challenge: to create a brand from scratch:

- Naming: change of the name from 'How Dairy' to 'How Hap-Pea'

- Logo: Primary, Secondary & Logo Marks

- Milk Carton/Packaging

- Milk Flavour Names

Instead of a logo first, packaging later approach, it was packaging first with the logo integrated design.

HOW HAP-PEA was designed to show that plant milk made out of peas can make you happy because the goodness of plant milk gives you energy, it's delicious, nutritious and good for the environment.