GadgetPlus Wordmark and Tagline

Hello Creatives, good evening!
Custom wordmark, branding color, layout, tagline and pattern exploration for GadgetPlus. It is an online and offline gadgets shop.
I hope you like it. Feel free to share if you have any thoughts?
I am open for custom branding and logo design project.
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das fb@colortypebd