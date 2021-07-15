Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GadgetPlus Wordmark and Tagline

GadgetPlus Wordmark and Tagline brand messaging brand guidelines brand slogan electric device robotics tech logo tech branding gadget logo wordmark typography graphic design brand identity logodesign logo branding
Hello Creatives, good evening!

Custom wordmark, branding color, layout, tagline and pattern exploration for GadgetPlus. It is an online and offline gadgets shop.

I hope you like it. Feel free to share if you have any thoughts?

I am open for custom branding and logo design project.
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks, Subrata Das fb@colortypebd

