Introducing clara script, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.

The clara Script offers gorgeous typographic perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, labels, photography, watermarks, special events or anything that needs handwriting taste.

What's Included:

clara OTF

clara TTF

Numeral and punctuation

Ligatures

71 Stylistic Alternates & Swashes

International Language

Works on PC & Mac

Simple installations

Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:

https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!

"FanaStudio"