Shohmirzo Sultanov

Online Shop Mobile Application

Shohmirzo Sultanov
Shohmirzo Sultanov
  • Save
Online Shop Mobile Application like top appdesign lightmode ui8 cuberto design darkmode clean app popular webdesign ux ui
Download color palette

HI There,

Today I would like to share this Beauty Product Shop App, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Shohmirzo Sultanov
Shohmirzo Sultanov

More by Shohmirzo Sultanov

View profile
    • Like