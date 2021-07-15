Rad14

Agrihido (The Hero Of Agriculture)

Rad14
Rad14
  • Save
Agrihido (The Hero Of Agriculture) branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Agrihido is a combination of two words Agri which stands for agriculture and bushido is a code of morals and honor cultivated by the samurai, so it is hoped that the farmers have the spirit of the samurai, who strives to realize the "green revolution".

This logo is a combination of 4 elements, namely a farmer's hat, rice, and gears arranged to resemble a samurai helmet, as well as a circle above the head, which is a symbol of the sun, which is the source of light needed by plants. This gear symbolizes agricultural science and technology that continues to rotate with the times

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Rad14
Rad14

More by Rad14

View profile
    • Like