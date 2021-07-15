Agrihido (The Hero Of Agriculture)

Trending designs to inspire you
Agrihido is a combination of two words Agri which stands for agriculture and bushido is a code of morals and honor cultivated by the samurai, so it is hoped that the farmers have the spirit of the samurai, who strives to realize the "green revolution".
This logo is a combination of 4 elements, namely a farmer's hat, rice, and gears arranged to resemble a samurai helmet, as well as a circle above the head, which is a symbol of the sun, which is the source of light needed by plants. This gear symbolizes agricultural science and technology that continues to rotate with the times