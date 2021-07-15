youbringfire Portfolio Site

Scott Biersack

My NEW portfolio site is officially rockin’ and rollin’! It’s a constant work in progress but finally ready for your eyeballs!

http://youbringfire.com

This site is the 1st time I've displayed a true and 100% authentic version of myself. Something playful, punchy, a sprinkle of humor, and a lil hand-made. It feels so good to not hold anything back and just have FUN.

Killer animation by my homie, Chris Feige

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
