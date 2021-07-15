Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maryna Ryzhova

Checkout page

Maryna Ryzhova
Maryna Ryzhova
  • Save
Checkout page payment plan tablet mobile blur checkout app design ux
Download color palette

Checkout page adapted for mobile devices and tablets.

For the tablet, I combined plan selection and payment method steps on one screen. In this case, the user can easily switch between plans. As the third step of confirmation, I intend to show the user the selected plan and payment method in an assembled and minimalistic way to avoid misunderstandings. So this step must be on a separate page either for mobile or tablet.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Maryna Ryzhova
Maryna Ryzhova
Like