Givest - Charity & Fundraising Vue Nuxt JS Template

Givest - Charity & Fundraising Vue Nuxt JS Template
This efficient Vue Nuxt JS template is composed of a Homepage, About Page, Causes Page, Event Page, Event Details Page, Volunteer Page, Contact Page, etc. All the pages are available for a preview which gives you a quick way to check out what’s possible with this premium VueJS charity website template. Using all the ready assets in this outstanding Vue JS template, you can tailor it to your needs and save your time and effort for the creation of a sophisticated and professional charity website.
Donload: https://themeforest.net/item/givest-charity-vue-nuxt-js-template/31469811?s_rank=143

