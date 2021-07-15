Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fanastudio

juliette acript

Fanastudio
Fanastudio
  • Save
juliette acript love
Download color palette

The juliette script offers gorgeous typographic perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, labels, photography, watermarks, special events or anything that needs handwriting taste.

What's Included:
juliette OTF
juliette TTF
Numeral and punctuation
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
Swashes
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations

Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
Thank you for your purchase! Hope you enjoy with our font!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Fanastudio
Fanastudio

More by Fanastudio

View profile
    • Like