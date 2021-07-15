juliette acript

Trending designs to inspire you
The juliette script offers gorgeous typographic perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, labels, photography, watermarks, special events or anything that needs handwriting taste.
What's Included:
juliette OTF
juliette TTF
Numeral and punctuation
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
Swashes
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
Thank you for your purchase! Hope you enjoy with our font!