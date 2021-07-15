Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nautilus System (Sci-fi Helmet)

The Nautilus System is a science fiction brand idea, where in the future there will be a vehicle helmet that can be integrated into the gadget, so that we can receive information that is in our gadget.

This logo is a combination of 3 components, namely the nautilus squid which represents strength and sturdiness, a helmet with a signal that represents the product brand and cables that resemble the tentacles of the nautilus squid.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
