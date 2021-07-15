Reijo Palmiste

Narcos

Narcos drugs drug phone retro pc laptop netflix escobar narcos diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
I've been bingewatching Narcos again. I think we might do a couple of themed shots about this, the concepts are interesting.

All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
