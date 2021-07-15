BB Agency - Hiring Designers!

We here at BB Agency are currently growing our design team with experienced down-to-earth creatives (Product Design, UI Design, UX Design) willing to shape the products of tomorrow, as well as to keep growing their skills and expertise.

- We're looking for a full-time hire.

- This is a fully remote position.

- Looking for people in Europe due to time-zone alignment.

- Native or Professional English is a must.

- At least 2 years of design experience. (it's a bonus if you already worked in an agency environment)

As a Digital Designer, you will blend with BB Agency's strong design culture. As part of our remote team, you will join Filip Justić (Head of Design) along with talented Product Designers, Brand Designers, Project Managers, and UX Researchers, who are all passionate about solving creative and functional problems for our clients.

Our team shares a work ethic that is focused on quality. We hire for openness, willingness to learn, and a curious nature. If you like to work in teams that value great work over loud voices, you've found your people.

