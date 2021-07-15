Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shark Mark Poster Design (2/3)

Shark Mark Poster Design (2/3) shark week logo collection shark illustration thick lines clean aggressive bold badge logo illustration shark icon sports logo vector poster design logotype logomark branding shark logo logo shark
Created a poster that celebrates my interest of sharks + design, which includes some of my favorite shark marks, badges & illustrations I've made over the years. (Mocked Up)
