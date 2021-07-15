Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Horse Power Engineering

Inspired by the horse as the first transportation driver in history. With the development of science and technology, a new branch of science was born, namely mechanical engineering. In the world of mechanical engineering, inventions in the field of motorized machines were born and could replace the role of horses in transportation propulsion

However, although the development of transportation continues to grow, the machine unit still uses

"Horse Power"

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
