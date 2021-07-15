Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Syafaat Adi Nugraha

Skillana.id

Syafaat Adi Nugraha
Syafaat Adi Nugraha
Skillana.id landingpage desktop blue branding design ui
This is a landing page of skillana.id
Skillana is an analysis platform to identify your personality and find your best potential. And in this platform you can apply a job or looking for a job.
Can be check in website skillana.id

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Syafaat Adi Nugraha
Syafaat Adi Nugraha

