Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

Shark Mark Poster Design (1/3)

Shark Mark Poster Design (1/3) clean aggressive bold shark icon vector shark week shark poster shark badge shark logo sports logo shark branding branding logotype logomark illustration badge badge logo logo shark poster
Created a poster that celebrates my interest of sharks + design, which includes some of my favorite shark marks, badges & illustrations I've made over the years.
Website | Instagram | Behance

Concept-driven branding for the sport & corporate industries
